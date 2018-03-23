Germany's Savchenko, Massot smash pairs records on way to gold

Milan (AFP) - Olympic champions Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot` capped a golden season when they smashed the world record to claim pairs gold at the world figure skating championships on Thursday.

The German pair set a new world record score of 162.86 points in the free skate to better the previous best which they achieved on their way to Olympic gold in Pyeongchang four weeks ago.

They also achieved a new world record overall score of 245.84 points for their first title together after teaming up in October 2014.

Savchenko -- who won five world crowns with now-retired Robin Szolkowy -- matches Norwegian legend Sonja Henie for the female record of 11 world championships medals.

Russia's Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov of Russia took silver with 225.53 points, with France's Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres winning bronze, 218.36.