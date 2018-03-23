Kerber advances to third round in Miami

Former No.1 Angelique Kerber has advanced to the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-2 6-2 win over Johanna Larsson of Sweden.

Angelique Kerber has advanced to the third round of the Miami Open with a straight-sets win.

The 10th-seeded German saved all three break points she faced in the 64-minute match on Thursday.

She broke the 76th-ranked Larsson's serve on four of eight opportunities.

Kerber is 19-4 this year and has reached at least the quarter-finals of all five tournaments she's played.

The 2016 Australian Open and US Open champion won the Sydney International in January, her first tournament title since that US Open.

She also reached the Australian Open semi-finals.

Top-ranked Simona Halep struggled to a 3-6 6-3 7-5 second-round win over French lucky loser Oceane Dodin.

In the first career meeting between the players, Halep allowed the 98th-ranked Dodin to break her serve on six of seven opportunities she presented in the match, which lasted more than two hours.

Halep broke Dodin's serve for the seventh time at 4-4 in the third set before closing it out.

Halep played in her third career Grand Slam final at the Australian Open in January, but has yet to secure a Grand Slam trophy.

The Romanian's best Miami Open was reaching the 2015 semi-finals.