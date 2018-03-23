News

Failaq al-Rahman says ceasefire in its Ghouta enclave agreed for midnight

Reuters
Reuters /

BEIRUT (Reuters) - An ceasefire has been agreed in principle for the enclave of Syria's eastern Ghouta under the control of the rebel group Failaq al-Rahman to stop civilian suffering, the group's spokesman said on Thursday.

"Failaq al-Rahman communicated through the U.N. and the U.N. reached a ceasefire deal in principle to begin at 00:00 Damascus time (2200 GMT) on Friday, 23rd March, 2018, so that there will be a final negotiating session ... in order to negotiate with the Russian side about finding a solution to guarantee the safety of civilians and to guarantee that their suffering stops," Wael Alwan, Failaq al-Rahman's Istanbul-based spokesman, told Reuters in a recorded voice message.
A committee from the enclave consisting of a delegation from Failaq al-Rahman and civilian institutions will take part in the negotiations session, he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

