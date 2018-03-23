Pickford to start in goal for England

Everton's Jordan Pickford will start in goal for England in Friday's international friendly against the Netherlands.

Manager Gareth Southgate chose Pickford over Joe Hart, Jack Butland and Nick Pope as seeks to find his starting keeper for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"Jordan Pickford will play in goal tomorrow night," Southgate told a news conference after arriving in Amsterdam on Thursday.

"He is a very agile goalkeeper, quick around his goals, he is capable of making big saves, his distribution is excellent - a really outstanding distributor of the ball with his feet which is how we want to play.

"It is a great opportunity for him. He played really well against Germany in November and it's a good chance for us to see him in another international game."

Southgate also said Jack Wilshere will miss the game after picking up a knee injury in training.

The Arsenal midfielder, recalled by England for the first time since 2016, has not travelled to the Netherlands with the squad.

"Jack just felt some tendinopathy in his knee but it's nothing too serious," Southgate said.

"We decided to leave him back at base and see how he responds, and we hope to have him with us on Saturday."

England will also play Italy at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday as they continue their World Cup preparations.