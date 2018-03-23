US jockey Jose Flores dies from injuries

Veteran American jockey Jose Flores has died from injuries sustained in a race fall at the Parx track in Pennsylvania.

Flores had been on life support in a Philadelphia hospital since the fall on Monday.

His life support was turned off on Thursday.

The 57-year-old rode 4650 winners during a distinguished career and dominated Philadelphia racing in the 1990s, riding more than 2200 winners and winning the local title four times.

The US Jockeys' Guild said Flores was the 157th rider to die from race-related injuries since they began keeping statistics in 1940.