Senate subcommittee seeks information on Facebook data

Reuters
Reuters /

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate subcommittee on Thursday sought information from a Cambridge University researcher about how the personal data of 50 million Facebook users landed in the hands of a political consulting firm that worked for U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign.

The letter, from Republican Senator Jerry Moran and Democrat Richard Blumenthal called on Aleksandr Kogan to explain how the data was provided to Cambridge Analytica and how the firm used it.



(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

