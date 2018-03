BEIRUT (Reuters) - Buses carrying rebel fighters and their families began to leave the town of Harasta in Syria's eastern Ghouta region on Thursday.

The 30 or so buses were carrying around 1,500 people, some 400 of whom were rebel fighters, a military source told Reuters. A Reuters camera team saw more empty buses lined up for another batch to leave on another day.





