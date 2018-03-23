EU exemptions from U.S. steel tariffs 'possible but not certain': French source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It is "possible but not certain" that the United States will exempt EU member states from tariffs on steel and aluminum, a source with the French presidency said on Thursday on the sidelines of an EU summit.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a U.S. Senate committee hearing that President Donald Trump would not apply new steel and aluminum tariffs to the European Union and other trading partners which are currently negotiating exemptions.



