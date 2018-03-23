News

EU exemptions from U.S. steel tariffs 'possible but not certain': French source

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - It is "possible but not certain" that the United States will exempt EU member states from tariffs on steel and aluminum, a source with the French presidency said on Thursday on the sidelines of an EU summit.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told a U.S. Senate committee hearing that President Donald Trump would not apply new steel and aluminum tariffs to the European Union and other trading partners which are currently negotiating exemptions.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

