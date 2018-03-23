News

Response to UK spy attack not expected at EU summit: French source

Reuters
Reuters /

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Several countries, including France, are planning measures to respond to the attack on a former Russian double agent in Britain, but an announcement is not expected at an EU summit, a source with the French presidency said

"Some countries are talking about possible counter-measures, of which France is one. But today's discussions are not about counter-measures, rather a joint statement showing solidarity," the source said on the sidelines of an EU summit.

(Reporting by Richard Lough; writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

