Trump initiates trade action against China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump initiated a trade action against China on Thursday, saying the U.S. deficit with Beijing was "out of control" at about $504 billion and there was a huge "intellectual property theft situation."

"It is the largest deficit of any country in the history of our world. It's out of control," Trump said before signing a memorandum. "We have a tremendous intellectual property theft situation going on, which likewise is hundreds of billions of dollars."

