Tyumen (Russia) (AFP) - France's five-time Olympic champion Martin Fourcade secured a seventh consecutive overall biathlon World Cup title on Thursday by winning the men's sprint event in Tyumen, Russia.

France's Fourcade seals magnificent seventh World Cup

Fourcade hit a perfect 10/10 at the shooting range to claim his eighth victory of the season and the 73rd of his career, and is now mathematically assured of finishing top of the standings at the end of the season.

Closest challenger, Johannes Boe of Norway, saw his hopes of a late-season challenge dashed by finishing 14th in the sprint, with two races still to be held in the World Cup series.

"There is a lot of pressure taken off now so this is an incredible feeling," said Fourcade.

"I am really happy to have finished the season like this. The Olympics was a tipping point so I am happy to have kept it up until the end of the season.

"I feel proud to be the best athlete in the world in this discipline for seven years in succession. It was really tough."

Fourcade, a 29-year-old who hails from the Pyrenees mountains, has enjoyed his best season to date on his way to becoming the first biathlete to win the overall World Cup title seven times in succession.

So far, he has secured 19 podium places in as many races, and recently won three gold medals at the winter Games in Pyeongchang.