Cut the lights for animals this Earth Hour

Home might not be among the gum trees for Australia's koalas if temperatures keep rising, so people are being urged to play their part and switch off lights for Earth Hour.

More than six million Aussies are expected to turn off the power on Saturday for an hour from 8:30pm as part of a global movement to bring attention to climate change.

The World Wildlife Fund's initiative in 2018 aims to shed light on declining global biodiversity.

Half the bird and reptile species, two-thirds of mammals, nearly 80 per cent of amphibians and 60 per cent of plants may disappear in Australia by the next generation with the current pledged levels of emissions, a new WWF report has found.

"Even if the global mean temperature rise is constrained to 2C, southwest Australia is projected to become unsuitable for 30 to 60 per cent of species across all groups," the Wildlife in a Warming World report states.

Major public buildings including Melbourne's Arts Centre and Federation Square will be switching off the lights for the hour.