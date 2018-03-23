UK court allows OPCW to test blood samples from poisoned ex-Russian spy

LONDON (Reuters) - An English court has given permission for blood samples to be taken from poisoned ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter for testing by chemical weapons experts, a courts spokesman said on Thursday.

London's Court of Protection, which makes decision over the welfare of people who are unable to do so themselves, agreed doctors could take samples from Skripal for examination by inspectors from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the judicial spokesman said.



