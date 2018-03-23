Cricket: South Africa v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Cape Town, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - Scores at close of play on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and Australia at Newlands on Thursday:

South Africa, first innings

D. Elgar not out 121

A. Markram c Smith b Hazlewood 0

H. Amla c Cummins b Hazlewood 31

A. de Villiers c Warner b Cummins 64

F. du Plessis c Smith b Cummins 5

T. Bavuma c Smith b Cummins 1

Q. de Kock c Paine b Cummins 3

V. Philander c Paine b M. Marsh 8

K. Maharaj c Bancroft b Starc 3

K. Rabada not out 6

Extras (b8, lb11, nb3, w2) 24

Total (8 wickets, 87 overs) 266

To bat: M. Morkel

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Markram), 2-92 (Amla), 3-220 (De Villiers), 4-234 (Du Plessis), 5-236 (Bavuma), 6-242 (De Kock), 7-254 (Philander), 8-257 (Maharaj)

Bowling: Starc 21-3-81-1 (2nb), Hazlewood 18-4-37-2, Lyon 19-6-39-0, Cummins 21-4-64-4 (1w), M. Marsh 7-2-26-1 (1nb, 1w), Smith 1-1-0-0

Australia: S. Smith, C. Bancroft, D. Warner, U. Khawaja, S. Marsh, M. Marsh, T. Paine, P. Cummins, M. Starc, N. Lyon, J. Hazlewood

Toss: South Africa

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

