German BGA trade association welcomes US tariff exemptions for EU

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pause the imposition of new steel and aluminum tariffs on the European Union is a "triumph of reason", the chief of Germany's BGA trade association said on Thursday.

"This is a load off our minds," Holger Bingmann added in a statement.

Trump will not apply new steel and aluminum tariffs to the European Union and other trading partners which are currently negotiating exemptions, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said earlier on Thursday.



(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Gareth Jones)

