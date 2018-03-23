Second police officer in hospital after UK spy poisoning: Mail Online

LONDON (Reuters) - A second police officer is being treated in hospital for suspected poisoning after a chemical attack on a former Russian double agent but the symptoms are minor, the Mail Online reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Theresa May blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the incident last week and expelled 23 diplomats from the Russian embassy in a move which was replicated by Moscow.

Russia denies any involvement in the attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who have been critical in hospital since they were found unconscious on March 4 on a bench in the city of Salisbury.

A police officer who was part of the original response, Nick Bailey, is conscious and no longer in a serious condition, Britain's National Health Service said on Thursday.

Regarding the second officer, London and Wiltshire police said had no immediate comment on the Mail Online story when contacted by Reuters.

The officer's symptoms include skin irritation, the website said.



(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)