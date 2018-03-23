British Council ceases activity in Russia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The British Council said in a statement on Thursday it has been instructed by the Russian foreign ministry to cease activity in Russia and it has canceled all scheduled events and programs.

"We deeply regret this and are grateful for your understanding," the statement said.

The British Council, a state-funded body which promotes British culture overseas, has worked in Moscow continuously since 1959, the statement said.



(Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Christian Lowe)