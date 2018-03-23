Warner falls to Rabada, Aussies 2-67

David Warner landed a few blows but South Africa spearhead Kagiso Rabada won the battle amid a lively start to Australia's first innings in Cape Town.

The tourists reached 2-67 at lunch on day two of the third Test, with Warner and Usman Khawaja departing after South Africa were bowled out for 311.

Warner and Rabada squared off in a thrilling contest at Newlands, made all the more meaningful because of the state of the Test and series, but also the express paceman's successful appeal against a two-Test ban.

Rabada struck first. Australia's vice-captain required treatment after a blow to the arm inflicted by the 22-year-old's second delivery of the day.

Warner fired back. The pugnacious opener whacked three-consecutive boundaries and a six off Rabada as he raced to 30 in 13 balls.

Rabada roared in delight. Warner had no answers to a delivery that sent his off stump cartwheeling.

There was no send-off from Rabada, as was the case in Port Elizabeth during the second Test, but Warner was given a spray by a fan as he walked off the field.

Warner exchanged words with the spectator. The incident prompted a flurry of activity from local security staff.

Cameron Bancroft was 22 not out at Friday's meal break, having bumped Vernon Philander while scampering through for a single.

Bancroft and Philander both appeared unhappy with each other immediately after the run-in, although the Australian opener could see the funnier side of it once he made his ground.

"Fair bump - play on," Bancroft quipped.

Khawaja was out pulling the first delivery he faced from Morne Morkel, picking out Rabada in the deep.

Steve Smith, no doubt unhappy with Khawaja's needless dismissal in the second last over of the session, survived a hostile final over from Rabada.

Smith barely flinched after being struck on the armpit by a bouncer that was clocked at 148km/h.

Rabada earlier frustrated Australia by fighting back with the bat.

The Proteas resumed on Friday at 8-266, still reeling from a collapse of 6-37 that was ignited by a stunning four-wicket spell from Pat Cummins.

Cummins peppered Rabada with bouncers, while Josh Hazlewood also sent down plenty of short stuff with the second new ball.

The 22-year-old tailender rarely looked comfortable or in control, but a series of top edges fell safe during his 50-run stand with unbeaten centurion Dean Elgar.

Elgar carried his bat for the third time at Test level, weathering blows to the helmet and arm in an impressive knock of 141 not out that spanned more than seven hours.