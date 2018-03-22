EDF says started repair works on Flamanville 1 reactor

News

Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) - French utility EDF said on Thursday it has started repair works at its 1,300-megawatt Flamanville 1 nuclear reactor after completing diagnostics following an unplanned automatic shutdown last week.

The slight repairs are expected to be completed by Saturday and preparations for a restart will begin, a spokeswoman said.
The reactor is expected to resume production on March 27.
The spokeswoman said that the Flamanville 1 planned decennial five months-long outage for fuelling, maintenance and upgrade scheduled from April 7 until September 15 remains unchanged.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose)

