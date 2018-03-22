South Africa elect to bat in third Test against Australia

Cape Town, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the third Test against Australia at Newlands on Thursday.

"There's a little less grass than in the last Test (against India)," said South African captain Faf du Plessis. "Towards the end of the game it should start reversing and spinning a bit."

Australian captain Steve Smith said he would also have batted, but adding the grass covering should give some early help to his fast bowlers. "Hopefully we can take some early wickets and put some pressure on South Africa," he said.

South Africa made two changes from the side that won the second Test in Port Elizabeth to level the four-match series at 1-1. Batsman Temba Bavuma replaced Theunis de Bruyn and fast bowler Morne Morkel returned at the expense of Lungi Ngidi, who had a toe injury.

Australia were unchanged.

Teams

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel

Australia: Steve Smith (capt), Cameron Bancroft, David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Umpires: Richard Illingworth, Nigel Llong (both ENG)

TV umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

