Vargas keen to start for Jets against Reds

His ankle isn't quite 100 per cent, but Ronald Vargas will spend the next four games making up the difference in time for Newcastle's A-League finals assault.

Five months after breaking and dislocating his ankle so badly his coach Ernie Merrick was fighting back tears, the Venezuelan attacker returned to the field in Wellington last weekend.

Nerves persisted right up until his 63rd-minute introduction off the bench, and only subsided once the first tackle was out of the way.

"You have this feeling, it's normal when you get this kind of accident that I had," Vargas said.

"A tackle in that game probably was the first time after the accident because in training I didn't have.

"Ernie liked to be careful with me, which is normal. But sometimes you need this to feel you are OK.

"I felt like I passed the first step, and now the most important thing is playing and (stay) healthy."

Now a buoyant Vargas believes he's ready to start in Adelaide on Friday night, when the second-placed Jets will play the Reds but really be laying the pressure on leaders Sydney FC, whose five-point lead could be slashed to two.

Dimi Petratos' absence on Socceroos duties opens the door for the fit-again marquee, and Merrick was leaning towards slotting the 31-year-old into the XI.

"It would be one of the best tests to see where I am," Vargas said.

"I will try to do my best and try to keep healthy and get as many minutes as possible.

"It was difficult (being out). We are born to play and when you are not playing you feel very bad.

"Even more with this kind of accident - it was not something beautiful to see and was really hard for my family and everybody who follows me.

"Now I've come back before the finals or the grand final ... this is a target, what we have worked for all season."