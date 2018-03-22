News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway
Toddler dies after wandering unsupervised onto busy freeway

New Zealand v England scoreboard

AFP /

Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Thursday:



England first innings

A. Cook c Latham b Boult 5

M. Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11

J. Root b Boult 0

D. Malan c Watling b Boult 2

B. Stokes b Boult 0

J. Bairstow c and b Southee 0

M. Ali b Southee 0

C. Woakes b Boult 5

C. Overton not out 33

S. Broad c Williamson b Southee 0

J. Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (20.4 overs) 58

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-6 (Root), 3-16 (Malan), 4-18 (Stoneman), 5-18 (Stokes), 6-18 (Bairstow), 7-23 (Woakes), 8-23 (Ali), 9-27 (Broad), 10-58 (Anderson)

Bowling: Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Southee 10-3-25-4

New Zealand first innings

J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3

T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26

K. Williamson not out 91

R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20

H. Nicholls not out 24

Extras: (lb6, w5) 11

Total: (for 3 wickets; 69 overs) 175

Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor)

To bat: BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Anderson 13-4-32-2, Broad 15-4-24-1, Overton 15-4-43-0, Woakes 15-5-36-0 (1w), Ali 11-1-34-0

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

afp

Back To Top