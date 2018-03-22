New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard at stumps on day one of the first Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland on Thursday:
England first innings
A. Cook c Latham b Boult 5
M. Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11
J. Root b Boult 0
D. Malan c Watling b Boult 2
B. Stokes b Boult 0
J. Bairstow c and b Southee 0
M. Ali b Southee 0
C. Woakes b Boult 5
C. Overton not out 33
S. Broad c Williamson b Southee 0
J. Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1
Extras: (lb1) 1
Total: (20.4 overs) 58
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-6 (Root), 3-16 (Malan), 4-18 (Stoneman), 5-18 (Stokes), 6-18 (Bairstow), 7-23 (Woakes), 8-23 (Ali), 9-27 (Broad), 10-58 (Anderson)
Bowling: Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Southee 10-3-25-4
New Zealand first innings
J. Raval c Bairstow b Anderson 3
T. Latham c Woakes b Broad 26
K. Williamson not out 91
R. Taylor c Woakes b Anderson 20
H. Nicholls not out 24
Extras: (lb6, w5) 11
Total: (for 3 wickets; 69 overs) 175
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Raval), 2-92 (Latham), 3-123 (Taylor)
To bat: BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Bowling: Anderson 13-4-32-2, Broad 15-4-24-1, Overton 15-4-43-0, Woakes 15-5-36-0 (1w), Ali 11-1-34-0
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
