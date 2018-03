FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Shares in Germany's United Internet fell by 9 percent on Thursday after the company announced core earnings for last year that were on the lower side of its guidance range.

Subsidiary 1&1 Drillisch was down 7 percent in the early going even though it, like United Internet, posted double-digit growth in revenues and earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).



