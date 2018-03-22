AFL round-one preview panel

PREVIEW OF AFL ROUND-ONE MATCHES (ALL TIMES AEDT):

Friday, March 23:

Essendon v Adelaide at Etihad Stadium, 7:50pm

Head to Head: Bombers 18 Crows 19

Last clash: Round 21, 2017 - Crows 18.15 (123) bt Bombers 12.8 (80) at Etihad Stadium

Tab Sportsbet odds: Bombers $2.05 Crows $1.78

William Hill: Bombers $2.00 Crows $1.82

The Crows carry a dark cloud from their grand-final meltdown: will it make them or break them? Adelaide's first outing will prove telling but they're without injured captain Taylor Walker, leaving heavy goalscoring duties on Eddie Betts, Mitch McGovern and the maligned Josh Jenkins. The Crows meet a recast Bombers outfit, widely tipped to rise into premiership contention with fresh signings, Devon Smith, Adam Saad and Jake Stringer. But has coach John Worsfold managed to plug the defensive holes which leaked so badly last season?

Key: Which Stringer will turn up - dynamo or dud? The much-talked about recruit will be under the spotlight on debut for the Bombers, but can his new club harness his upper-class talent?

Tip: Crows by 7 points

SATURDAY, March 25:

St Kilda v Brisbane at Etihad Stadium, 3:35pm

Head to Head: Saints 14 Lions 16

Last clash: Round 3, 2017 - Saints 14.23 (107) bt Lions 11.10 (76) at Etihad Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Saints $1.30 Lions $3.55

William Hill: Saints $1.27 Lions $3.80

The time is now for Alan Richardson's Saints, entering his fifth season as coach of a club, missing from finals action since 2011. Richardson's rebuild is almost complete and his crop of maturing players should be approaching their peak. At the other end of the scale is Lions coach Chris Fagan. He has added some experience in Hawthorn great Luke Hodge and ex-Crow Charlie Cameron, but the Lions' fate rests on how fast their young batch can improve.

Key: What impact can Hodge have? His true value will be in vocals, not disposals, as he basically becomes an on-field coach.

Tip: Saints by 36 points

Port Adelaide v Fremantle at Adelaide Oval, 4:35pm

Head to Head: Power 18 Dockers 15

Last clash: Round 2, 2017 - Power 22.13 (145) bt Dockers 8.8 (56) at Adelaide Oval

Tab Sportsbet: Power $1.29 Dockers $3.65

William Hill: Power $1.22 Dockers $4.30

Port coach Ken Hinkley has broken open his club's premiership window by topping up with experienced talent Tom Rockliff, Jack Watts and Steven Motlop. If that trio can fire - which some say is a big if, given the inconsistencies of the latter duo - the Power are set to improve on their finish last year as beaten elimination finalists. The Dockers have a fully fit Nat Fyfe back to lead them and coach Ross Lyon has made plain he's tinkered with his game plan to find more scoring spark. But can the plan come to fruition against a Port defence which conceded the second-least points last year?

Key: Power forward Charlie Dixon's duel with returning Docker Alex Pearce, who hasn't played at AFL level since mid-2016 after twice breaking a leg. Can Pearce control Port's main scoring threat?

Tip: Power by 40 points

Gold Coast v North Melbourne at Cazaly's Stadium, 7:25pm

Head to Head: Suns 4 Kangaroos 5

Last clash: Round 15, 2017 - Suns 18.10 (118) bt Kangaroos 14.15 (99) at Metricon Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Suns $1.90 Kangaroos $1.90

William Hill: Suns $1.85 Kangaroos $1.97

Not much love for either team, with most pundits reckoning they're both set for bottom-six finishes. New Suns coach Stuart Dew starts his tenure in Cairns - the Suns don't play at home until round 11 because of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. North, apart from ex-Hawk Billy Hartung, have gone to the draft to replenish their playing stocks after placing 15th last year. Whether experienced players such as Todd Goldstein can rediscover their best will determine how high the Kangas can bounce.

Key: Gold Coast's trump card Tom Lynch starts his season under a microscope: he's a free agency target at season's end. Can his teammates offer him sufficient hope to reject massive offers from Victoria?

Tip: Gold Coast by 11 points

Hawthorn v Collingwood at MCG, 7:25pm

Head to Head: Hawks 66 Magpies 97

Last clash: Round 15, 2017 - Hawks 18.10 (118) bt Magpies 14.10 (94) at MCG

Tab Sportsbet: Hawks $1.83 Magpies $1.98

William Hill: Hawks $1.88 Magpies $1.93

Both clubs are fascinating sub-plots in the fresh season. Are they spent or rising forces? The jury might take some time to decide but early-season wins will be priceless at both clubs, who missed the finals last season. Hawthorn have added some zip in former Port speedster Jarman Impey, but how will their backline cope without old hands Luke Hodge (Brisbane) and Josh Gibson (retired)? The Magpies boast a star-studded midfield led by skipper Scott Pendlebury, Adam Treloar and Taylor Adams but can they unearth a forward line to make the most of attacking entries?

Key: Hawthorn captain Jarryd Roughead looms large, boasting the marking and scoring power that can swing a game if Collingwood allow him time and space.

Tip: Hawthorn by 16 points

SUNDAY, March 25:

Greater Western Sydney v Western Bulldogs, UNSW Canberra Oval, 1:10pm

Head to Head: Giants 4 Bulldogs 5

Last clash: Round 21, 2017 - Giants 16.9 (105) bt Bulldogs 7.15 (57) at Etihad Stadium

TAB Sportsbet: Giants $1.42 Bulldogs $2.90

William Hill: Giants $1.42 Bulldogs $2.90

Can the Giants, beaten preliminary finalists in the past two seasons, take the next step? Will the Doggies rediscover the zest that took them to the 2016 premiership? Where do the Bulldogs deploy their game-breaker Marcus Bontempelli - predominantly attack or midfield? This Canberra fixture has many intriguing layers. Not least, just how the Dogs, without key backmen Dale Morris (knee) and Marcus Adams (ankle), cope with a talent-laden GWS forward line featuring Jeremy Cameron, Jon Patton and Toby Greene.

Key: Bulldogs captain Easton Wood. How will he fare in his new role up forward after mixed results during the pre-season?

Tip: Giants by 23 points

Melbourne v Geelong at MCG, 3:20pm

Head to head: Demons 84 Cats 128 drawn 2

Last clash: Round 3, 2017 - Cats 20.6 (126) bt Melbourne 13.19 (97) at Etihad Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Demons $1.90 Cats $1.90

William Hill: Demons $1.90 Cats $1.92

Melbourne are widely tipped as the team on the rise entering the new season, but face an early test in perennial powerhouse Geelong. The Demons have ruckman Max Gawn and key forward Jesse Hogan back from injury and will unveil their prized recruit, ex-Crow Jake Lever. Geelong will be without Patrick Dangerfield (hamstring), although Gary Ablett makes his return to Geelong colours after a hamstring strain had kept him out of the pre-season. But just how, and where, will the dual Brownlow medallist slot in with his new teammates?

Key: Can Cat ruckman Zac Smith break even with Melbourne's Gawn, who has dropped about 8kg as he seeks to find the form that led him to 2016 All Australian honours.

Tip: Demons by 10 points

West Coast v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 7:20pm

Head to Head: Eagles 21 Swans 27

Last clash: Round 4, 2017 - Eagles 13.13 (91) bt Swans 10.5 (65) at Domain Stadium

Tab Sportsbet: Eagles $3.02 Swans $1.39

William Hill: Eagles $3.00 Swans $1.38

Sydney sent an ominous warning in pre-season games that they're going flat out early to avoid the 0-6 start to last season. And the Swans' battle-hardened midfield will be pitted against a new-look onball brigade for the Eagles, with Matthew Priddis and Sam Mitchell retired. The ruck battle will be decisive with West Coast's Nic Naitanui returning from long-term injury and Swan Callum Sinclair carrying his side after Kurt Tippett's retirement and the season-long knee injury to Sam Naismith.

Key: Is Lance Franklin ever not the key? If the megastar fires, Sydney kick a winning score. Simple, especially given the injury-enforced absence of Eagle spearhead Josh Kennedy.

Tip: Sydney by 27 points