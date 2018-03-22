AFL teams: Ablett, Naitanui in, Dangerfield out

Gary Ablett will make his long-awaited return to Geelong, but superstar teammate Patrick Dangerfield has been ruled out for their round-one AFL clash with Melbourne.
Dangerfield, having injured his hamstring during the Cats' final trial match, will miss another week, while skipper Joel Selwood will play his 250th game on Sunday at the MCG.
Melbourne have named veterans Nathan Jones (back) and Jordan Lewis (calf) in their extended squad but will be without Jack Viney (foot) and Tom McDonald (toe).
West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui will make his much-anticipated injury comeback when the Eagles host Sydney in their first match at the new Optus Stadium.
The Swans will be without important midfielder Dan Hannebery (calf) but Jarrad McVeigh has been named in their squad.
Essendon and Adelaide will both feature new faces in Friday night's clash at Etihad Stadium.
Star recruits Jake Stringer, Devon Smith and Adam Saad will make their first appearances in Bombers colours.
Bryce Gibbs is among five newcomers for the Crows who will be missing Taylor Walker (knee), Tom Lynch (side) and Brad Crouch (groin) from the team that was beaten in last year's grand final.
Former Hawthorn skipper Luke Hodge will line up for Brisbane against St Kilda alongside No.1 draft pick Cameron Rayner.
Jack Watts, Steven Motlop and Tom Rockliff are all set to debut in Port Adelaide colours against Fremantle on Saturday evening.
Cyril Rioli has also been named to line-up for Hawthorn against Collingwood, who will blood debutants Jaidyn Stephenson and Sam Murray.
ALL THE TEAMS
ROUND 1 TEAMS (ALL TIMES AEDT)
Richmond v Carlton
Thursday March 22 at MCG (7.25pm)
TIGERS
B: Rance, Astbury, Grimes
HB: Vlastuin, Short, B.Ellis
C: Grigg, Edwards, Cotchin
HF: Castagna, Graham, Townsend
F: Riewoldt, Caddy, Butler
FOLL: Nankervis, Lambert, Martin
I/C: Conca, Bolton, McIntosh, C.Ellis
EMG: Miles, Lloyd, Moore, Soldo
BLUES
B: Simpson, Jones, Marchbank
HB: Thomas, Weitering, Plowman
C: Mullett, Cripps, Murphy
HF: Fisher, Casboult, Garlett
F: Wright, Curnow, Silvagni
FOLL: Kreuzer, Kennedy, Petrevski-Seton
I/C: Byrne, Curnow, Dow, Lamb
EMG: O’Shea, McKay, Polson, Cuningham
Essendon v Adelaide Crows
Friday March 23 at Etihad Stadium (7.50pm)
BOMBERS
B - Dea, Hurley, Hartley
HB - Saad, Brown, Goddard
C - Zaharakis, Z. Merrett, Parish
HF - Stringer, Hooker, McDonald-Tipungwuti
F - Begley, Daniher, Stewart
FOLL - Bellchambers, Heppell, Smith
I/C - McGrath, Langford, Green, McKenna
EMG - J. Merrett, Redman, Baguley, McKernan
CROWS
B: Kelly, Talia, Hartigan
HB: Laird, Brown, Seedsman
C: Mackay, Sloane, Gibson
HF: Ellis-Yolmen, McGovern, Murphy
F: Bets, Jenkins, Fogarty
FOLL: Jacobs, Douglas, Crouch
I/C: Gibbs, Hampton, Atkins, Doedee
St Kilda v Brisbane Lions
Saturday March 24 at Etihad Stadium (3.35pm)
SAINTS
B: Geary, Brown, Roberton
HB: Webster, Carlisle, Savage
C: Sinclair, Armitage, Newnes
HF: Acres, McCartin, Billings
F: Gresham, Bruce, Membrey
I/C: Steele, Clark, Long, Stevens
EMG: Gilbert, Coffield, Marshall, Weller
LIONS
B: D.Rich, D.McStay, D.Gardiner
HB: L.Hodge, H.Andrews, A.Witherden
C: L.Taylor, D.Zorko, R.Lester
HF: C.Rayner, J.Walker, H.McCluggage
F: M.Robinson, E.Hipwood, C.Cameron
FOLL: S.Martin, J.Berry, D.Beams
I/C: A.Christensen, T.Bell, N.Robertson, S.Mayes
EMG: B.Keays, T.Cutler, C.Ballenden, O.McInerney
Port Adelaide v Fremantle
Saturday March 24 at Adelaide Oval (4.35pm)
POWER
B: Bonner, Jonas, Houston
HB: Byrne-Jones, Clurey, hartlett
C: Motlop, Ebert, Polec
HF: Boak, Watts, Wingard
F: Westhoff, Dixon, Rockliff
FOLL: Ryder, Powell-Pepper, Wines
I/C: Marshall, Howard, Barry, S.Gray
DOCKERS
B: Wilson, Johnson, Ryan
HB: Pearce, Pearce, Tucker
C: Langdon, Blakely, Sutcliffe
HF: Hill, Taberner, Ballantyne
F: Walters, McCarthy, Matera
FOLL: Sandilands, Fyfe, Mundy
I/C: Kersten, Neale, Brayshaw, Banfield
EMG: Hughes, Darcy, Crowden, Hamling
Hawthorn v Collingwood
Saturday March 24 at MCG (7.25pm)
HAWKS
B: James Frawley, Ben Stratton, Tim O’Brien
HB: Blake Hardwick, James Sicily, Ryan Burton
C: Ricky Henderson, Jaeger O’Meara, Isaac Smith
HF: Jack Gunston, Ryan Schoenmakers, Shaun Burgoyne
F: Paul Puopolo, Jarryd Roughead, Luke Breust
FOLL: Ben McEvoy, Tom Mitchell, Jarman Impey
I/C: Taylor Duryea, Liam Shiels, Daniel Howe, Cyril Rioli
EMG: Brendan Whitecross, Harry Morrison, Marc Pittonet, Conor Glass
MAGPIES
B: Sam Murray, Lynden Dunn, Brayden Maynard
HB: Tom Langdon, Darcy Moore, Jeremy Howe
C: Steele Sidebottom, Scott Pendlebury, Josh Smith
HF: Josh Thomas, Ben Reid, Will Hoskin-Elliott
F: Jaidyn Stephenson, Mason Cox, Ben Crocker
FOLL: Brodie Grundy, Adam Treloar, Taylor Adams
I/C: Jack Crisp, Travis Varcoe, Tom Phillips, James Aish
EMG: Chris Mayne, Tim Broomhead, Callum Brown, Brody Mihocek
Gold Coast Suns v North Melbourne
Saturday March 24 at Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns (7.25pm)
SUNS
B: Harbrow, Thompson, Joyce
HB: Rischitelli, May, Kolodjashnij
C: Weller, Lyons, Bowes
HF: Martin, Lynch, Young
F: Ainsworth, Day, Sexton
FOLL: Witts, Miller, Swallow
I/C: Holman, Fiorini, Macpherson, Rosa
EMG: Barlow, Leslie, Nicholls, Brodie
KANGAROOS
B: Williams, Thompson, McDonald
HB: Macmillan, Tarrant, Vickers-Willis
C: Davies-Uniacke, Jacobs, Hartung
HF: Atley, Waite, Ziebell
F: Turner, Brown, Hrovat
FOLL: Goldstein, Higgins, Cunnington
I/C: Clarke, Dumont, Anderson, Simpkin
EMG: Daw, Hibberd, Wood, Murphy
GWS Giants v Western Bulldogs
Sunday March 25 at UNSW Oval, Canberra (1.10pm)
GIANTS
B: Heath Shaw, Phil Davis, Sam Reid
HB: Aidan Corr, Nick Haynes, Adam Tomlinson
C: Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Coniglio, Jeremy Finlayson
HF: Toby Greene, Jeremy Cameron, Tim Taranto
F: Matt de Boer, Harry Himmelberg, Josh Kelly
FOL: Jonathon Patton, Dylan Shiel, Callan Ward
I/C (from): Dawson Simpson, Nick Shipley, Aiden Bonar, Rory Lobb, Brett Deledio, Daniel Lloyd, Lachlan Keeffe, Zac Langdon
BULLDOGS
B: Roberts, Cordy, Hunter
HB: Biggs, Naughton, Crozier
C: Suckling, Liberatore, Macrae
HF: Dale, Trengove, McLean
F: Dahlhaus, Wood, Johannisen
FOLL: Roughead, Bontempelli, Dunkley
I/C (from): Webb, Honeychurch, Gowers, Dickson, Williams, Daniel, English, Jong
Melbourne v Geelong Cats
Sunday March 25 at MCG (3.20pm)
DEMONS
B: Michael Hibberd, Jake Lever, Neville Jetta
HB: Jayden Hunt, Oscar McDonald, Nathan Jones
C: Bernie Vince, Jordan Lewis, Christian Salem
HF: Christian Petracca, Cam Pedersen, James Harmes
F: Bayley Fritsch, Jesse Hogan, Jeff Garlett
FOLL: Max Gawn, Clayton Oliver, Alex Neal-Bullen
I/C (from): Angus Brayshaw, Dom Tyson, Sam Frost, Jake Melksham, Mitch Hannan, Corey Maynard, Tom Bugg, Josh Wagner
CATS
B: J Kolodjashnij, H Taylor, Z Tuohy
HB: M Blicavs, T Stewart, J Bews
C: C Guthrie, J Selwood, M Duncan
HF: C Gregson, R Stanley, J Parsons
F: D Menzel, T Hawkins, B Parfitt
FOLL: Z Smith, G Ablett, S Menegola
I/C (from): C Constable, J Cunico, L Fogarty, Z Guthrie, T Kelly, J Murdoch, E Ratugolea, M O’Connor
West Coast Eagles v Sydney Swans
Sunday March 25 at Optus Stadium (7.20pm)
EAGLES
B: Sheppard, Barrass, Hurn
HB: Duggan, McGovern, Yeo
C: Masten, Redden, Jetts
HF: Cripps, Waterman, Sheed
F: Lycett, Darling, LeCras
FOLL: Naitanui, Shuey, Gaff
I/C (from): Ryan, Venables, Watson, Nelson, Schofield, Ainsworth, Hutchings, McInnes
SWANS
B: Smith, Grundy, Melican
HB: Mills, Rampe, Newman
C: Jones, Kennedy, Lloyd
HF: Hewett, Reid, Towers
F: Papley, Franklin, Jack
FOLL: Sinclair, Parker, Heeney
I/C (from): Cunningham, Florent, Foote, Fox, Hayward, Marsh, McVeigh, Robinson