Oliver signs new AFL deal with Melbourne

Melbourne star Clayton Oliver has signed a new two-year deal, calling it the easiest decision of his life.

The reigning club best and fairest was already committed to the Demons until the end of next season, thanks to a previous two-year deal he signed during his 2016 debut.

It commits the 20-year-old gun midfielder to Melbourne at least until the end of 2021.

The good news is timely, given that earlier on Thursday the Demons announced that top players Jack Viney and Tom McDonald are out for about two months because of injury.

"The club came to me last week, and I talked to my manager and we got it done straight away, so I'm very happy," he told the Melbourne website.

"The club's in a good place and on the way up, and I want to be a part of it, so I can't wait.

"It was an easy decision to stay and I can't wait for the next four years."

Oliver has played 35 games since his 2016 debut, including all 22 last season.

He said his bruised knee from the pre-season had healed and he would definitely play in the round-one blockbuster on Sunday against Geelong at the MCG.