New Muscat deal helping Victory players

The roller coaster that is Melbourne Victory's season has led plenty of onlookers pondering the reasons behind the A-League club's fortune and poverty.

Could participating in the Asian Champions League (ACL) have helped the side's domestic form?

Have the departures of Mark Milligan and Jason Geria actually steadied the side?

And how will the club go with key link-man James Troisi missing this Sunday for their trip to Perth to face the Glory?

Defender Rhys Williams has his own theories behind the club's recent upswing, centred on coach Kevin Muscat and one of their worst showings of the season.

Muscat signed a new deal earlier this month, ending months of uncertainty.

Williams believes the club's show of faith in their manager has bled down to the playing group.

"There's no better man for the job than him and he's done a great job," he said.

"It makes us feel good knowing that the boss is settled and, with him being settled, it makes us play better.

"(The feeling) does come down to us.

"With his future secure, he can concentrate (more) on us (though it's) not like he didn't do before.

"It puts the boss in a better mood anyway which is nice."

Six weeks ago, a contract extension for the club's favourite son looked in doubt.

Victory lingered at the fringe of the top six after a shock home loss to Brisbane, the Roar's first win in four years at AAMI Park.

Victory haven't dropped points in three matches since, a run that's coincided with the start of the ACL.

Williams suggested the turgid defeat might have been a loss they needed to have.

"Since then, we've all picked our game up, each and every one of us," he said.

"We're playing more as a team now.

"Maybe we did need that defeat. It's always one step back, two steps forward."