Height makes lock tough gig for Hanigan

Wallabies forward Ned Hanigan doesn't believe he has the physicality to be considered a Test lock.

Hanigan, who represented Australia at blindside flanker last year, has started the NSW Waratahs last three Super Rugby games in the second row.

He did play lock before establishing himself at No.6 last year for both the Waratahs and Wallabies in the absence of the injured Jack Dempsey.

Hanigan''s 10 Test starts in 2017 all came at blindside flanker, but he's only played there once for the Tahs this year, in their first Super game.

Folllowing an injury to Test lock Rob Simmons, the 194cm 22-year-old Hanigan was restored to the second row.

He's played the last three matches there, even with Simmons returning to the run-on side last week.

Hanigan believes Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is still primarily interested in him as a blindside flanker.

"I think so, I probably need to grow another foot and get a bit heavier if I was going to play lock at a Test level," Hanigan said.

"But I'm just doing what the best for the Waratahs is at the moment and then if my performances are good enough as lock, and Cheik still wants to pick me."

Hanigan has had issues with an AC joint injury, but with a bye week is confident he will be fine for the Tahs next match against the Brumbies.

He was initially hurt in the match against the Jaguares in Argentina and only played the first half against Melbourne Rebels last week.

"I laid off the contact the week leading into the Rebels game and got 40 minutes out, but that's about all it had in it I think," Hanigan said.

"It's all coming along alright, the timing of this bye week, give it a bit of a rest off the contact, but she'll be right to go for the Brumbies."

Hanigan wasn't concerned the bye might deprive the Waratahs of momentum they gained from their scintillating second half performance in their 51-27 win over the Rebels.

"You get a few days off, but it's not so long that you forget about that win and we''ll still carry momentum into that Brumbies game," he said