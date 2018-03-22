Broad reaches 400 milestone

Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - Stuart Broad became just the second England bowler to reach 400 Test dismissals when he captured the wicket of Tom Latham on the opening day of the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday.

In the gathering dusk in the first over after the dinner break, the 31-year-old Nottingham bowler had Latham caught at midwicket by Chris Woakes during the day-night Test

The England players rushed from all corners of the field to congratulate Broad for what was one of the few bright spots of their day.

England, batting first, were all out cheaply for 58 while the fall of Latham's wicket had New Zealand at 92 for two.

The right-arm quick, who started his 115th Test with 399 dismissals, had a chance early in the New Zealand innings to bring up the milestone when he found the edge of Jeet Raval's bat.

However, the chance was put down by skipper Joe Root at slip.

The most successful England Test bowler is Broad's new-ball partner James Anderson with 523 from 134 matches.

