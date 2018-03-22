England reeling, NZ dominate first Test

England coach Trevor Bayliss has slammed his batsmen for "making the same types of mistakes" at the crease, after they had been bowled out for 58 on the first day of their day-night Test against New Zealand in Auckland.

The Black Caps were 3-175 at stumps on Thursday's opening day, 117 runs ahead, having earlier limited England to their sixth-lowest Test total.

Trent Boult and Tim Southee tore the English batting line-up to shreds after bowling first, taking all 10 wickets between them in less than 21 overs.

With the new pink ball swinging, Boult was unplayable.

The left-arm paceman had England at sixes and sevens to secure career-best figures of 6-32, while Southee finished with 4-25.

If not for Craig Overton's unbeaten 33 and a 31-run 10th-wicket stand with James Anderson, England had faced being dismissed for the lowest Test total in history – a record still held by New Zealand, skittled in 1955 by England for 26.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes both went for ducks, clean bowled by Boult, while Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali and Stuart Broad also fell for no score.

Alastair Cook and Dawid Malan scored five and two respectively, before edging swinging Boult deliveries and heading to the pavilion.

Bayliss blasted his players, saying they didn't meet Test standards and had all made similar errors with their footwork and shot selection.

"Simply, when the ball's full, you've got to play forward and, today, a lot of our guys (got) out playing from behind the crease to fairly full balls," Bayliss said.

"Someone sneezes and the rest of the guys catch a bit of a cold.

"Then everyone was making the same types of mistakes - the feet not moving properly; decision-making not as it normally is."

After Boult and Southee's exploits, Kane Williamson iced a perfect Kiwi day by heading into the sheds unbeaten on 91.

The skipper was close to his 18th Test century, which would surpass Martin Crowe's record, and reached his score off 177 balls.

He exited Eden Park alongside Henry Nicholls, who anchored for Williamson after the loss of Tom Latham and Ross Taylor for 26 and 20 respectively.

Nicholls was unbeaten on 24 from 67 deliveries.

Williamson was in vintage form in his side's first Test since December, scoring freely at long on and deep extra cover.

Bayliss wasn't sure how his side could recover the Test.

"Look, whenever you don't do well, it does hurt," Bayliss said.

"All we can do is take it on the chin, work out what we can do better and go back and work as hard as we possibly can on it."