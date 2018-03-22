Bishop to inspect Tonga's cyclone recovery

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop is set to inspect cyclone recovery efforts in Tonga.

The category four cyclone tore across the Pacific island nation in February flattening the parliament, tearing roofs off homes and causing widespread flooding.

Ms Bishop and Minister for the Pacific Concetta Fierravanti-Wells will travel there on Thursday and will meet with Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva and members of his cabinet.

The Australian Defence Force has delivered 135 tonnes of relief items to Tonga including emergency shelters, hygiene and dignity kits, and water purification tablets.

Earlier this week, Ms Bishop visited Port Moresby and announced Australia is chipping in an extra $3.4 million to help Papua New Guinean earthquake victims rebuild their lives.

More than 125 people were killed and the United Nations estimates 500,000 people have been affected by the 7.5-magnitude quake in the highlands region in late February.