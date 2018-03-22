The Galaxy facts and figures

THE GALAXY
1100m, $700,000, Group One Handicap for three-year-olds and up at Rosehill
HISTORY
* First run in 1972 and won by Playbill
* Group One since 1984
* Run at Randwick up to 2013, apart from 2007 at Warwick Farm
* Held at Rosehill since 2014
* Notable winners include Russian Revolution (2017); Charge Forward (2005); Gold Ace (1996); Schillaci (1992); Mr Tiz (1991); Snippets (1988)
* Grey Receiver is the only multiple winner (1981,1982)
* Bart Cummings, Lee Freedman, Gai Waterhouse and Bob Thomsen have the most wins as trainers with two
* Peter Cook is the leading jockey with three wins
* The winners from 2010-2016 all started at $10 or better
WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING
* "If we have Viridine spot on for the weekend as we think we have, I think he's going to be extremely competitive in a high-class race" - James Cummings, trainer of Viridine
* "She'll be wearing blinkers. That may cause a slight form reversal, we're hoping" - English's co-trainer Gai Waterhouse
* "He's going very well, we think he's a better horse than last year and there's the weather too" - Jungle Edge's trainer Mick Bell