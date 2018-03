Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - New Zealand were 88 for one, leading England by 30 runs at dinner on the opening day of the first Test in Auckland on Thursday.

Kane Williamson was not out 59 with Tom Latham on 26. England, sent into bat in the day-night Test, were all out for 58 with Craig Overton 33 not out.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult took six for 32 and Tim Southee four for 25.

