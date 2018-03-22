Thronum gets the nod for Moonee Valley

After weighing up the positives and negatives of Group One sprints in Melbourne and Sydney, Lindsay Park has opted to start Thronum at Moonee Valley.

A dual acceptor for the William Reid Stakes at Moonee Valley on Friday night and The Galaxy at Rosehill on Saturday, Thronum is one of three Lindsay Park-trained runners for the final Group One race in Melbourne for the season .

Thronum, winner of the Australia Stakes at Moonee Valley in January, will be joined by stablemates Fuhryk and Catchy.

The 1200 metres won out over the 1100 in Sydney, although the wet conditions in Sydney were seen as a positive.

"He's a horse with good wet track form but he drew a little wide in Sydney whereas at Moonee Valley he's got a good draw," co-trainer Ben Hayes said.

"There doesn't look a lot of pace here at the Valley, so that will suit him."

Following his Australia Stakes win Thronum finished fourth to Hartnell in the C F Orr Stakes at Caulfield before running down the track in the Newmarket Handicap on March 10.

Thronum returned to Lindsay Park's country property at Euroa to freshen up for his weekend run.

"He drew the wrong side of the track in the Newmarket," Hayes said.

"He over travelled down the straight the first time and didn't really cope with it, but he pulled up well, has freshened up and I think he'll run well."

Like Thronum, Catchy was a bit player in the Newmarket Handicap.

She also returned to Euroa following the Newmarket and will have blinkers reapplied on Friday night.

"We took her straight back to the farm, had her out in the paddock and she's freshened up nicely," Hayes said.

"She's got a good record at the Valley and has drawn well, so we're hoping she can get back into form."

After running second to Viddora in the Winterbottom Stakes in Perth in December, Fuhryk finished 11th, a little over three lengths from the winner Russian Revolution, in the Oakleigh Plate at Caulfield last month.

Hayes said the run had merit.

"On her day she's got a Group One run in her and she's won her only two starts at the Valley," he said.

"She deserves her shot at it."