Norway v Australia at a glance

NORWAY V AUSTRALIA - ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW
Match details:
Norway v Australia, Saturday (0400 AEDT)
Venue: Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo.
Norway:
World ranking 58
Coach: Lars Lagerback
Best World Cup: Round of 16 1998
Key player: Stefan Johansen - The Fulham midfielder is enjoying an excellent season for the Championship promotion hopefuls. Real Madrid starlet Martin Odegaard, 19, is also one to watch.
Australia
World ranking: 43
Coach: Bert van Marwijk
Best World Cup finish: 2006 round of 16
Key player: Mathew Leckie. Set to be unleashed in an attacking role after his stint as a right-wing back, the Hertha Berlin man will be desperate to make a point to the new Socceroos coach.