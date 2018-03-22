Rein not over-thinking NRL second chance

Mitch Rein admits a starting role would be nice, but he's just happy to be seeing regular NRL action after his career-boosting move to the Gold Coast.

The hooker has impressed with his running game off the bench for the Titans, to the point where he is putting pressure on NSW State of Origin incumbent and starting No.9 Nathan Peats.

The 27-year-old won't be in the ear of coach Garth Brennan for a promotion, though, instead just grateful to be given another chance.

Brennan saw unfulfilled talent when he coached Rein in Penrith's NSW Cup competition, after the former St George Illawarra hooker was unable to land a regular first-grade spot.

He was one of Brennan's first additions when he took over at the Titans in a recruitment move that ultimately led to the loss of fellow utility Karl Lawton to the Warriors.

It has so far been well received, with captain Ryan James particularly excited by the threat Rein poses.

"I just wanted to have another chance in the NRL for now, but everyone wants to do the best they can," Rein said.

"Whatever job in the team I get, I'm happy to do though, wherever that is in the 17."

He said his penchant to probe defences wasn't premeditated, despite it being one of his stand-out qualities since arriving on the Gold Coast.

"Coming on (off the bench), there's been a few more opportunities, a few tired guys, so I'm just playing what's in front of me," he said.

Rein had spent six seasons at the Dragons, who are flying on top of the ladder after two rounds ahead of Sunday's clash in Toowoomba.

"It should be good. I spent a fair bit of time down there, so it'll be awesome to come up against a few old mates," he said.