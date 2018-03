The Turnbull government is just two votes short of passing its corporate tax cuts after Pauline Hanson agreed to back them in exchange for more money for apprentices.

Senator Hanson told the ABC on Thursday her support would be given in exchange for a pilot program to provide 1000 taxpayer-subsidised apprenticeships.

The government still needs to win over two independents, Derryn Hinch and Tim Storer, which it hopes to do before the parliament rises for the Easter break next Wednesday.