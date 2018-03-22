News

Senators trade insults in tax cuts debate

Matt Coughlan
AAP /

A TAXING DEBATE: SENATORS TRADE BARBS OVER CUTS

"They're either frauds or they're fools. Possibly both." - Greens' Sarah Hanson-Young on One Nation's softening on blocking the tax cuts.

"I ask the crossbench to ignore the Greens in this debate - their grasp on economics is almost as thin as their grasp on reality." - Liberal Senator Jane Hume

"(Sally McManus) will be puppet-master-in-chief. She and the CFMEU thugs will run you over there - you will be puppets in their war against Australians" - Government minister Concetta Fierravanti-Wells hits out at the ACTU secretary and Labor.

"I don't believe they go far enough or are being implemented fast enough," - independent Fraser Anning wants Australia to follow Donald Trump's lead.

"It's the reverse Robin Hood - they want to steal from the poor and they want to give to the rich." - Tasmanian Green Nick McKim.

"If only we reworded the tax cut we are debating today as a tax cut for 'collectives' we might even get the support of our comrades in the Greens" - Liberal Democrats' David Leyonhjelm after running through synonyms for "company".

"We don't have any Labor speakers on the list at the moment - Senator Farrell, do they have anything to say?" - Liberal senator Slade Brockman quizzes Labor's Don Farrell across the chamber.

