Saigon art scene 'ticking time bomb'

Ask Tuan Andrew Nguyen why he's living in the city his parents fled four decades ago and he'll tell you he gets to be on the vanguard of an art scene he describes as a "ticking time bomb".

The artist was a toddler when he and his parents escaped Saigon three years after the city fell to communist rule in 1978.

Some 30 years after the Vietnam War ended and he built a new life in the United States, Nguyen returned to Ho Chi Minh City and says the ideological battles still playing out on its streets today are a constant source of inspiration.

Hammer and sickle flags and Communist propaganda dot this urban jungle, clashing against the slick advertising billboards that symbolise capitalism's most enduring legacy.

It makes you wonder who won the war, and it's this living political paradox that continues to drive The Propeller Group, an artist collective co-founded by Nguyen and Phunam Thuc Ha, later joined by Matt Lucero and operating under revolving membership.

That tension is behind one of their earliest works, a polished parody commercial giving Communism a rebrand that doubles as a sly commentary on the remaining post-Cold War regimes around the globe.

It has also influenced their next big project in the pipeline, a film about the first Asian astronaut in space - a north Vietnamese war hero who's an ambassador in the marketing campaign of international deodorant giant Axe's Apollo range.

It's no wonder The Propeller Group started out as a fake advertising company in order to get their messages out in Vietnam's tightly-controlled public arena.

All three members have roots in the decades-long war that mauled the Southeast Asian nation until 1975.

Ha's father was a local cameraman for an American war correspondent who escaped with his family in the final days of fighting, while Californian-born Lucero's dad was a US Army helicopter gunman.

Nguyen's father was a former South Vietnamese army draftee who, facing a brutal re-education labour camp in the war's aftermath, also got his family out.

"Anybody who had fought with the Americans were deemed as traitors to the country," he says.

Instead, they joined thousands of other Vietnamese refugees who made the dangerous journey in fishing boats to Malaysia's tiny Bidong Island in the 1970s, before settling in Oklahoma.

The 41-year-old is known as a Viet Kieu, an overseas Vietnamese, and his parents thought he was crazy to go back.

Migration is central to The Propeller Group's work. Nguyen's currently in the US with his infant daughter to help dedicate a mural of Sophie Cruz, the little girl who's become one of the youngest and strongest advocates for the immigration reform movement.

In 2015 the six-year-old delivered a letter to Pope Francis in Washington, calling on him to stop her undocumented Mexican immigrant parents from being deported.

Sophie Holding the World Together, a collaboration between The Propeller Group and LA-based street artist El Mac, will be dedicated on Saturday to the city of San Jose, which has one of the largest Vietnamese communities in America.

"We wanted to challenge the majority's ideas on national identity and border politics," Nguyen said.

The Propeller Group's work has toured the world, but they rarely exhibit in Vietnam, where all public shows need government approval and artists can't touch controversial topics such as politics, violence, sex, religion and even superstition.

"Being censored is always on our mind," Nguyen says.

"It forces artists to be tactical... these days they integrate concerns and ideas into their work that isn't so obvious or didactic."

San Art, a centre Nguyen co-founded a decade ago has been put under significant government pressure, forcing him to abandon a key program providing an exhibition platform to aspiring artists.

Reminders of the nation's turbulent history can be found in every corner of Saigon, and it resurfaces in the work of The Propeller Group like oil on water.

One of the many works that would "never ever" see the light of day in a Ho Chi Minh City gallery is their 2015 Venice Biennale project.

It shows the impact of bullets fired from a Soviet-designed AK-47 and an American-made M16 - the two most widely used guns during the Vietnam War - which collided inside a ballistics gel block designed to simulate the density of human flesh.

Nguyen says the Vietnam War was a civil conflict, but he had aimed to re-enact a moment in military history from another struggle that raged a century prior.

"They found two bullets that collided and fused on one of the bloodiest battles of the American civil war - statisticians say that was almost impossible, but it happened," he said.

"Two opposing sides negated themselves and created this object that was beautiful. We were interested in what that could symbolise, the weight that could carry."

