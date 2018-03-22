Rebels to hit back in Super Rugby: coach

An upbeat Dave Wessels is backing his Melbourne Rebels to rebound back from their 50-point Super Rugby drubbing and regain control of the Australian conference on Friday night.

The Rebels host the Sharks at AAMI Park just five days after leaking five-second half tries in a 51-27 capitulation to the NSW Waratahs.

It was the Rebels' first defeat under Wessels after opening the season with three successive bonus-point wins - and the coach blames himself for his side's flat performance.

He's confident the short turnaround will help the Rebels regain intensity.

"It's obviously a test for us to bounce back. The Waratahs scored 48 unanswered points," Wessels said.

"But, at the same time, I think we're still a very, very good team.

"It's a little bit like when you shout at your daughter when she's naughty; you still love her. You didn't play well, but I think we're still a good team."

Wessels suspects the heavy defeat will actually have done wonders for his side.

"Losing is easy. Losing brings everybody into the boat. To focus people when you're losing, that's pretty straight forward," he said.

"Winning is hard and particularly winning consistently and I don't think an Australian team has won four games in a row for almost two years, and that shows."

The Rebels will be without Wallabies star Dane Haylett-Petty, who was knocked out on Sunday in a collision with Israel Folau's hip, with young gun Jack Maddocks to start at fullback.

In a welcome boost, British and Irish Lions lock Geoff Parling will finally make his Rebels debut, partnering skipper Adam Coleman in the second row in a move designed to counter the Sharks' formidable lineout.

"I've been a bit frustrated since I joined with a few niggly injuries, which has not been the best start, but I'm keen to get out there, especially at home," Parling said.

"I came here to play and I'm excited to do it."

With the Waratahs and Brumbies having a bye, and the travel-weary Queensland Reds facing a mammoth task against the Stormers in Cape Town after being diverted from South America to London this week, the Rebels have a big opportunity to extend their lead atop the Australian conference.

Wooden spooners last year, the Rebels are currently three competition points ahead of the Reds, five clear of the Waratahs and seven in front of the Brumbies.