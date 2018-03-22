Aussies unwittingly making crims cybercash

Slow loading speeds? It might be because your device is among the thousands in Australia unwittingly earning money for criminals.

Or maybe your smart kettle has been inducted into a malicious global network of smart devices and helping tear down parts of the internet.

Those two issues - crypto-jacking and the exploitation of Internet of Things devices - are both rapidly growing internet security issues for Australians, a report released on Thursday says.

Cybersecurity company Symantec has ranked Australia eighth in the world for crypto-jacking, where a computer mines for digital currency without the user's knowledge and sends the proceeds to criminals.

Australians devices made up 1-in-36 of the global victims.

Victims include those who used the websites of the Victorian parliament or Queensland ombudsman in mid-February when a text-to-speech plug-in was comprised.

Melbourne-based tech expert Nick Savvides says there's a simple reason why cybercriminals love it.

"It's easy. It doesn't involve running a botnet or harnessing lots of machines," he says.

Mr Savvides, who is Symantec's chief technology officer in the Pacific region, says criminals can make between one and 30 cents a day per computer mining the currency Monero.

Security company Proofpoint estimated one miner made upwards of $2.5 million last year.

Another major problem is exploitation of IoT.

With people increasingly connecting lights, cameras and other homewares to the internet, these objects have become vulnerable targets.

Some IoT devices offer remote access, punch holes in firewalls and then are exposed over the internet.

The problem is so bad that criminals are now writing malware that kicks out other criminals' malware before taking over new devices.

These can then be used to spy on users or initiate distributed denial of service attacks on major servers.

"I genuinely think it is going to get a lot worse before it gets any better," Mr Savvides said.

The tech executive, who owns 67 smart devices, says consumers should consider how easy it is to update the firmware before they make a purchase.

He forgot to do so before buying a smart barbecue, which has a "horrendous" update process.

"I have to press two buttons on the front of the barbecue, I have to have the mobile app in a certain configuration," he says.

"It's just horrible."

He suggests consumers help stay safe by following these three tips: always change default passwords, turn on two-step authentication on cloud services (such as Google or iCloud) and don't link cloud accounts to your social media profiles.