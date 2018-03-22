Mariners start A-League life without Okon

Central Coast attacker Connor Pain admits the squad is feeling Paul Okon's abrupt departure but has backed caretaker coach Wayne O'Sullivan to get them through the final four A-League rounds.

Pain and his Mariners teammates were shocked to learn Okon had walked out on the club on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old has long known the former Socceroo, having spent his formative years learning from him in the national youth set-up.

"I've been with him since I was in the under-20s set-up and he was great," Pain said.

"I'm a big advocate of Paolo, of everything he's done and does.

"It's sad to see him go but circumstances meant that maybe he had to move on. I thank him wholeheartedly.

"We're not all privy to the details but as professional players we have to move on quickly and band together for the sake of the club and each other."

That starts at home on Saturday when O'Sullivan will lead the ninth-placed Mariners against Sydney FC, a clash set to double as the youth coach's first job interview for the vacant full-time role.

While the former Wellington Phoenix assistant and former Newcastle Jets W-League coach shapes as a contender, chief executive Shaun Mielekamp has indicated the club will prioritise experience.

For all Central Coast's struggles this season, they've managed a win and a draw in their two previous meetings with the Sky Blues, and the league leaders' recent form slump heralds an intriguing contest.

The Mariners must hope a case of new-coach bounce can offset last Sunday's 5-2 loss to Melbourne Victory.

"You have to get on with it and coming off the back of a couple of not-so-great results as well," said Pain, who scored a consolation brace at AAMI Park.

"We've got to just keep going and working hard. Sully's got the boys out there ... he's a good task-master and knows what he's up to.

"It'll be good to go out there for him this weekend and try and put in a good show."