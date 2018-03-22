England's avoid lowest-ever Test total

THE WORST-EVER ENGLAND TEST PERFORMANCES:

45 v Australia, Sydney 1887

Australia won the toss and opted to field in the first Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, with Charlie Turner (6-15) and JJ Ferris (4-27) working their way through the tourists in 35.3 four-ball overs. England went on to win the Test by 13 runs.

46 v West Indies, Port of Spain 1994

England needed 193 in their second innings to beat the Windies in the third Test, but Curtly Ambrose had other ideas. A 10-over spell yielded six England wickets for 24 runs, with Alec Stewart the only tourist to record double figures.

51 v West Indies, Kingston 2009

The Windies had a 74-run lead after the first innings in the First Test but skittled England to avoid having to bat again. Jerome Taylor took a five-for, costing only 11 runs. England found themselves on 26 for seven after 20 overs as Andrew Flintoff top-scored with 24.

52 v Australia, The Oval 1948

The worst England innings score on home turf came in 1948 against Australia in a Test where Donald Bradman went for a duck which reduced his Test average to 99.94. Australia were 3-0 up in the Ashes going into the Oval Test but Leonard Hutton stood strong while his teammates fell one by one.

53 v Australia, Lord's 1888

The first Ashes Test in 1888 has three entries in the lowest 50 Test innings scores ever, led by a first innings flop by the home side. Chasing a 116 set by Australia, England fell to 6-22 and 7-26 before recovering as Johnny Briggs was the last man to fall on 17.