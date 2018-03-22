Golden Slipper: What they're saying

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING ABOUT THE GROUP ONE $3.5M GOLDEN SLIPPER

* "She is a genuine favourite. Barrier five with Written By and Sizzling Belle drawn in there...they'll have speed, we'll have speed" - Tony McEvoy, trainer of favourite Sunlight

* "There is speed inside with Sizzling Belle and Ef Troop and from the outside with Estijaab. Written By doesn't have to lead to win. It will be a high pressure race" - trainer Grahame Begg on unbeaten colt Written By

* "Maybe it's not ideal backing up in a week after a hard run but he's thrown some good signs off that he's come through really well" - Sandbar's trainer Brad Widdup.

* "Even though he didn't win the Breeders Plate, I'd made up my mind then he was my Golden Slipper chance. He's ticking over beautifully" - Gai Waterhouse on Santos

* "I think Performer is one of the best chances I've had going into the race for quite some time" - Performer's jockey Hugh Bowman

* "I suppose on a normal good surface, it's a bit tricky (barrier 17). She's been set for the race, I wouldn't swap her for anything" - Estijaab's jockey Brenton Advulla

"The rain is what gives us hope. Fiesta has won and placed on soft"- Fiesta's jockey Kerrin McEvoy

* "I think Enbihaar has had a perfect build-up. His (Long Leaf) trial at home was outstanding in the blinkers" - David Hayes, trainer of Enbihaar and Long Leaf

* "She's a really nice filly and we don't know about the wet obviously, but then there's a lot in that basket also I suppose" - Seabrook's jockey Damien Oliver