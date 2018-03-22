Aust butchers a cut above in global comp

Australian butchers have shown they've got the edge after placing third in a global competition.

Hosts Ireland took out the World Butchers' Challenge ahead of the New Zealand Sharp Blacks and Australia on Wednesday local time (Thursday AEDT).

Australian Steelers skipper Adam Stratton was deemed a cut above the rest when selected for the six-person best-of-the-best team, chosen from 12 nations.

Teams of six had just over three hours to turn a side of beef, a side of pork, a whole lamb and five chickens into a themed display of value-added cuts.

"This competition celebrates the hard work that butchers do in-store on a daily basis and that's just so incredibly important," Mr Stratton said.

Proving they don't carry on like pork chops, Stratton's team was deemed to have the best health and safety.

Australians also won best pork sausage and best gourmet sausage.

The event took place as part of a meat exhibition in Belfast.