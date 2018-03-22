New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard after England's first innings in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday:

England first innings

A. Cook c Latham b Boult 5

M. Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11

J. Root b Boult 0

D. Malan c Watling b Boult 2

B. Stokes b Boult 0

J. Bairstow c and b Southee 0

M. Ali b Southee 0

C. Woakes b Boult 5

C. Overton not out 33

S. Broad c Williamson b Southee 0

J. Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1

Extras: (lb1) 1

Total: (20.4 overs) 58

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-6 (Root), 3-16 (Malan), 4-18 (Stoneman), 5-18 (Stokes), 6-18 (Bairstow), 7-23 (Woakes), 8-23 (Ali), 9-27 (Broad), 10-58 (Anderson)

Bowling: Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Southee 10-3-25-4

New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)

Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

