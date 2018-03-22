New Zealand v England scoreboard

Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard after England's first innings in the first Test against New Zealand in Auckland on Thursday:
England first innings
A. Cook c Latham b Boult 5
M. Stoneman c Watling b Southee 11
J. Root b Boult 0
D. Malan c Watling b Boult 2
B. Stokes b Boult 0
J. Bairstow c and b Southee 0
M. Ali b Southee 0
C. Woakes b Boult 5
C. Overton not out 33
S. Broad c Williamson b Southee 0
J. Anderson c Nicholls b Boult 1
Extras: (lb1) 1
Total: (20.4 overs) 58
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Cook), 2-6 (Root), 3-16 (Malan), 4-18 (Stoneman), 5-18 (Stokes), 6-18 (Bairstow), 7-23 (Woakes), 8-23 (Ali), 9-27 (Broad), 10-58 (Anderson)
Bowling: Boult 10.4-3-32-6, Southee 10-3-25-4
New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV Umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)
afp