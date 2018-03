Auckland, March 22, 2018 (AFP) - - List of England's six lowest Test innings after they were 58 all out against New Zealand batting first in Auckland on Thursday:

-- 45 v Australia in Sydney, January 28, 1887

-- 46 v v West Indies in Port of Spain, March 25, 1994

-- 51 v West Indies in Kingston, February 4, 2009

-- 52 v Australia at The Oval, August 14, 1948

-- 53 v Australia at Lord's, July 16, 1888

-- 58 v New Zealand in Auckland, March 22, 2018

afp