Adelaide coach embraces A-League pressure

Adelaide United's Marco Kurz is enjoying the pressure on his A-League side to secure a finals spot.

Kurz's Reds, who host Newcastle on Friday night, are fifth on the A-League ladder.

Glass half full, they're just four points shy of fourth; glass half-empty, they're four points ahead of eighth.

"For me it's good, I like the pressure," Kurz told reporters on Thursday.

"But we stay in the best position.

"What do you think, for ex Brisbane or Perth think? They must wait for a mistake from our side or from Western Sydney.

"We stay in a good position and if we want to reach the finals, we must show that we are good enough to get points.

"And we know we need more points than 30."

Adelaide have banked 30 points, the same as sixth-placed Western Sydney.

Brisbane (28 points, seventh) and Perth (26 points, eighth) are snapping at their heels with just four rounds remaining before the finals.

But Kurz insists the ladder permutations aren't in his thinking ahead of a home clash against the second-placed Jets, who are still a chance of pinching top spot from Sydney.

The German gained confidence from Adelaide's training this week, noting only Baba Diawara and Jordan Elsey were unavailable because of injury.

"The players this week are very focused," he said.

"It was intense training sessions because ... every player is fighting for a position in the game."

The Jets will be missing key players including Dimitri Petratos (Socceroos), Roy O'Donovan (suspension) and Nigel Boogard (knee).

But Kurz remained wary of the threat of Newcastle's high-octane attacking style.

"They play only offensive, that is the style from (coach) Ernie (Merrick)," he said.

"You must stay very compact against them because they need maybe one chance or a half chance to score a goal."

STATS THAT MATTER

* Adelaide have recorded the most shots this season but have the equal-worst conversion rate - 10 per cent.

* The Jets have won three of their last four games against Adelaide, including the past two.

* Adelaide captain Isaias has won more duels than any other player this season - 170 in total.