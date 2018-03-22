Aussie steel to protect troops in tanks

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull insists Australia must protect its soldiers with the best steel in the world.

Rheinmetall earlier this month was awarded the $5 billion federal government contract to build a new fleet of super tanks.

The 211 Boxer tanks will be manufactured initially in Germany and then in Ipswich, Queensland.

Mr Turnbull on Thursday visited Bisalloy in Wollongong, which will supply steel to the project.

"This is where the safety of our soldiers will begin, with the best steel in the world," he told reporters.

The company has also supplied steel for the Bushmaster armoured vehicles made by Thales in Bendigo.

Queensland pipped a rival bid by Victoria to build the new tanks, which are the Army's biggest ever single commissioned contract.