Body found in dam likely Tas flood victim

A body found in a Tasmanian dam is believed to belong to a farmer who was swept away in fatal floods almost two years ago.

Trevor Foster, the uncle of world champion wood chopper David Foster, was checking sheep at his Ouse property on June 6, 2016 when he was caught out by a nearby rising river.

Extensive searches failed to find any trace of the 81-year-old.

On Wednesday night a farmer discovered a body in Meadowbank Lake, some 20km from where Mr Foster was last seen.

DNA tests will confirm the identity of the body but police say it's likely to be Mr Foster based on a clothing match.

Acting Inspector Adrian Leary said road works had drained water from the lake, revealing the body.

Two other people died when extreme rains hit the island state in June and July 2016.

"It was a tragic event at Ouse and one that will be in the memories of those who live there for the rest of their lives," Mr Leary said.

Hundreds of sheep and cattle were also killed.